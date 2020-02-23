Man found murdered

LAHORE : An unidentified person was found murdered in the Sattukatla police limits on Saturday.

The victim was found murdered in the suburbs of Sattukatla. Police reached the scene after being informed by locals and collected forensic evidence. Police are trying to identify the victim. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started investigations.

drug pushersL: Lahore police in continuation of a crackdown on drug peddlers arrested as many as 1,160 accused in the current year.

City division police arrested 214 accused, Cantt division 261, Civil Lines 127, Sadr 267, Iqbal Town 95 and Modal Town division police arrested 196 accused.

Police also recovered more than 388kg charas, more than 64kg heroin, 191gram ICE, more than 16kg opium and 12,204 litre liquor from the arrested persons.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore police to speed up the crackdown launched on narcotics sellers.

Rai Babar Saeed said citizens should cooperate with police for eliminating the menace of narcotics from society.