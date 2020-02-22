PM, Sindh CM must revive KCR within six months: SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the prime minister and Sindh chief minister to revive the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) within six months or they would be served contempt of court notices. The apex court also directed Pakistan Railways and Sindh government to remove encroachments from all the KCR land.

A three-member bench apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah issued the orders to the government authorities while hearing the case about removal of the encroachments from KCR land. The bench showed its displeasure over inability of the federal and provincial authorities in implementing the SC’s May 2019 order to revive the KCR.

The bench directed the railway authorities and the Sindh government to clear encroachments from all the railway lands meant for KCR and ensure functioning of transport facility within six months. The chief justice observed that the bench had not yet been provided any proper update of the KCR and its infrastructure, as neither has the railway secretary any instructions from the federal government nor has Sindh Advocate General such orders from the provincial government. CJP Gulzar Ahmed expressed concern that the encroachments are going on in Karachi and nothing is being been done in this regard.

The apex court directed the Pakistan Railways secretary to issue notices to encroachers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area within one week. the SC bench directed Pakistan Railways and the provincial government to chalk out a programme for the relocation of the affected people.