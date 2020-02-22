International Mother Language Day observed

PESHAWAR: Several literary and cultural organisations arranged functions on Friday in the provincial metropolis and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the International Mother Language Day.

The day is a worldwide annual observance on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. It has been marked since the year 2000. The theme for the day this year is “Languages without borders”. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) believes that local and cross-border languages can promote peaceful dialogue and help preserve indigenous heritage.

The Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar hosted a seminar in connection with the day. Director of the academy, Professor Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers urged steps for promotion of Pashto and other native languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Gandhara Hindko Academy arranged a walk in the University Town to mark the occasion. A senior calligrapher, Muslim Javed, led the walk on the Chinar Road. The participants were carrying a banner inscribed with the year 2020 theme of the day - “Languages without borders.”

The speakers stressed the importance of the mother languages and linked them to the identity and the people. They called for the promotion of all languages and cultures without any discrimination and said the Gandhara Hindko Board and the Gandhara Hindko Academy which it runs were working for the promotion of not only Hindko but also other fellow languages. Another programme was arranged at Islamia College University, Peshawar. It was an inclusive gathering as writers and poets from Pashto, Hindko, Seraiki and other KP languages were in attendance. A veteran Pashto poet Saadullah Jan Barq was the chief guest while Culture Department Director Shama Naimat presided over. The speakers called for the promotion of mother languages and the cultures associated with them.