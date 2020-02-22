British delegation visits police facilitation center

Islamabad : A high-level delegation headed by Mayor of High Wycombe, Muzammil Hussain accompanied by Lesley Clarke, marten Clarke, Sue Hynard (Senior Secretary of MP of High Wycombe), Phil Hynard, Zia Ahmad, Raja Zafar Iqbal, Chief Organiser Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council UK/EU/UAE Sheikh Hameed, coordinator OPWC Pakistan Mohsin Saeed, Media coordinator OPWC Punjab Mustafa Qureshi visited Islamabad Police Service centre, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The high-level delegation appreciated efforts of Islamabad Police to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. After this the delegation visited Central Police Office and met with IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. The delegation thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Interior, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and IGP Islamabad and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to Overseas Pakistanis at facilitation counter in Service Centre F-6.

Mayor of High Wycombe appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and said that World Crime Index ranked Islamabad the safest city of Pakistan, which reflects hard work of Islamabad Police and its commander’s vision. He also touched upon the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The IGP Islamabad assured the delegation to resolve overseas-related issues on priority basis. He also briefed the delegation about the new steps taken by Islamabad Police for citizen’s facilitation such as issuance of body cameras at police pickets, up gradation of safe city, mobile facilitation van, enhancement and up gradation of police patrolling, model police stations, seminars and awareness campaigns organized by Islamabad police about eradication of drugs from federal capital, especially from the educational institutions and policy of ‘Pehle Salam Phir Kalam’ for positive attitude with citizens.

The IGP Islamabad briefed the delegation about programmes initiated by Islamabad Police to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and Pakistani citizens. He told that due to hard work and best cooperation of Islamabad Police with other law-enforcement agencies, no untoward incident happened in Islamabad in last few years. “Islamabad Police handled many law and order situations successfully,” the IGP said.