Woman, infant die in roof collapse

LAHORE:A woman and her 6-month old baby died while her three children suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in the Green Town police limits on Friday.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and started rescue operation. The deceased woman has been identified as Maryam, 32, wife of Bashir, a resident of Bagrian village, and her 6-month old baby as Aesha, The injured children have been identified as Saba, 11, Ayan, 2.5, and Aqsa, 7. The wooden roof collapsed all of a sudden. The incident created panic in the locality.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/ Rescue 1122 responded to 940 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Nine people died and 1,008 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 570 baldy injured victims removed to hospitals while 438 victims with minor injuries given first aid by the rescue medical teams.