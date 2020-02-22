‘Three-year Haj policy for private sector soon’

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the government is trying to provide at least three-year Haj policy for private sector instead of a one year policy.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry here Friday, he assured that Haj policy for the private organisers would be announced soon. Haj is a religious obligation and one of its worldly benefits is that it generates at least $100 billion worth business activity annually. The minister said that Pakistan has a huge share in this business activity associated with Haj.

He said that the prime objective of the ministry was to provide the best services to the pilgrims. The government considers the private sector its partner, he said, adding that private sector tour operators should try to set up Haj programmes and services as being offered by the other Islamic countries.

The minister said that representatives of the chambers of commerce would also be involved in the process. He said that Lahore contributes a major part of the country's economy. Lahore has the potential to become the hub of economic activities not only in the country but in the region also.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh demanded the Ministry of Religious Affairs ensure uniformity in Haj fares for public and private operators so that every aspirant could perform his religious obligation.

schemes approved: The Punjab government on Friday approved two development schemes of irrigation sector at an estimated cost of Rs 777 million.

The schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the ongoing fiscal year, 2019-20.

The schemes are: Feasibility Study and Proposing Solutions of Problematic Small Dams in Development Zone (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 247.648 million and Disaster and Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) Enhancing Resilience of Right Embankment of Shujabad Branch from RD 260+000 to 279+000 against Seepage during High Floods in River Chenab at a cost of Rs 529.395 million. Meanwhile one scheme of water and sanitation sector “Programme to Uplift Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure in Under-Developed Areas of Punjab” at a cost of Rs 3,285.505 million was cleared and sent to CDWP for its final approval.