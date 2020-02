Naval Star CC win Sheikh Arif Shaheed T20 Tournament

KARACHI: Naval Star Cricket Club won the final of Sheikh Arif Shaheed T20 Cricket Tournament by two wickets against Abu Rehan Cricket Club here at Abu Rehan Cricket Ground FC Area.

Batting first, Abu Rehan CC were bowled out for 189 in 20th over. Sheikh Talha scored 60, Asghar Haider 31 and Muhammad Owais 21. Muhammad Mudassar grabbed three wickets for 30, while M Yasir took 3 for 33.

Naval Star CC reached the target in 19.2 overs. Muhammad Muazzam scored 47, Hammad 37, Farhan 37 and Heyat Khan 32. Akbar Haider took three wickets for 46, while Asghar Haider got 2 for 32.

Sheikh Talha bagged the man-of-the-final prize. Talha Babar was declared the player of the tournament, Heyat Khan Mahsud best batsman, Muhammad Owais best bowler and Faraz Khan best fielder.