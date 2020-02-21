Guardiola will ‘100 percent’ stay at Man City

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola insisted on Wednesday that he will stay with Manchester City and vowed that the “truth will prevail” over their shock two-year ban from European competitions.

City were banned from the Champions League and Europa League for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros (Â£24.9 million) on Friday after UEFA found them guilty of committing “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

The Premier League champions overstated sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016, according to European football’s governing body.

The severe punishment will cost City an estimated Â£170 million in lost Champions League revenue and the club reacted furiously, immediately vowing to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Amid speculation that Guardiola could quit if they lose the appeal, the City manager used his first public comments since news of the suspension broke to make it clear he will not desert the club whatever happens in court. “If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100 percent more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.