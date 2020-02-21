Turkey’s Mina moves into girls’ singles final

ISLAMABAD: Turkish third seed Mina Toglukdemir qualified for the girls’ singles final by eliminating Hong Kong’s Hannah Kaile Shen 6-1, 7-6(6) in a well-contested two-set match, which lasted for two hours, says a press release.

In the other unfinished semi-final, top seed Ren Ke (CHN) is leading 5-2 in the final set when the match was stopped due to heavy rain in Islamabad and rescheduled for today. Girls’ singles final will be played tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

Local second seed Muhammad Shoaib moved into the semi-final by winning his encounter against Tuna Nergizoglue of Turkey in smooth sailing without any resistance. Subhan Bin Salik continued his winning streak and advanced into the semi-final by beating Kerem Ozlale (Turkey) in three sets.

Aryan Giri of Nepal was leading 4-3 in the second set of the third quarter-final after losing the first set 5-7 against fourth seed Ahmed Kamil when the match had to be abandoned due to rain. Ahmed is due to serve at 3-4.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) 6-2, 6-1; Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) bt Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Unfinished Match: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) Vs Aryan Giri (NEP) 7-5; 3-4.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-1, 7-6(6); Ren Ke (CHN) led Billur Gonlusen (TUR) 5-7, 6-1, 5-2 (unfinished).