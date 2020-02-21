Imran Khan responsible for crisis in Pakistan: ANP leader

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Zahid Khan on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government responsible for bringing tsunami of price hike, unemployment, political instability and chaos in the country.

Talking to journalists at his residence, the ANP leader said those who had announced civil disobedience was accusing Maulana Fazlur Rahman of treason now. He said ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan had convened an all parties conference (APC) in Peshawar on March 10 for the rights of Pakhtuns.

“The federal government had suppressed Rs128 billion as power royalty to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and it is the prime responsibility of the provincial government to fight for the rights of its people,” Zahid Khan said.

A clique of corrupt people had gathered around the prime minister whereas NAB was being use for political victimisation, he added.

He said that PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak, who were involved in Peshawar BRT, Malam Jabba and billion tree tsunami scandals, should be held accountable.

The prime minister was hiding himself in the party’s foreign funding case, he said, adding that the PTI government was incompetent and ending it as soon as possible was in the larger interest of the nation.