close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
February 20, 2020

Rabbani moves bill in Senate to amend Section 124-A of PPC

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
February 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has moved the Senate of Pakistan by submitting a bill to amend Section 124 (A) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, to do away with the 'colonial structure of governance'. To this effect, Senator Rabbani has moved a Private Members Bill (PMB) to amend Section 124(A) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. The section deals with sedition against the federal and provincial governments. The title of the bill is: The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020. He explained that the reasons for moving for deletion of Section 124(A), Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, are more fully described in the statement of objects and reasons given with the Bill. The statement of objects and reasons says, “This section is a part of the inherited colonial structure of governance that continues in Pakistan. This section was for the natives who had to be kept under control least they incited rebelling against the masters.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan