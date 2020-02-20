PHC nullifies KP govt’s decision to extend retirement age to 63

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday nullified the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to extend the age of retirement for government employees from 60 to 63 years. A division bench of Chief Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Naeem Anwar gave the verdict in different writ petitions. The CJ asked the advocate general that the summary of extending age of retirement from 60 to 63 years was also sent to the Punjab cabinet and wondered as to why it didn’t approve it. The chief justice observed that the province had been turned into a laboratory and like many other things the extension of retirement age was done only here and not in the rest of the country.