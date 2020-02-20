FTO issues show cause notice to two FBR female officers

Islamabad : Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has issued show cause notice to two female officers of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) for not complying FTO recommendations.

The FTO issued show cause notices to two female Inland Revenue officers due to their non-compliance of FTO’s recommendations, challenging the jurisdiction of FTO and initiating fresh proceedings at implementation stage of FTO orders, which is a highest degree of contemptuous act.

According to show cause notices issued to Ms. Ghazala Hameed Razi, Commissioner Inland Revenue, and Ms. Nisa Paracha, Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue, Zone-III, RTO-II, Lahore, they were obliged to implementation of recommendations in true letter and spirit within the given period. However, the jurisdiction of Federal Tax Ombudsman, having the powers to punish any person for its contempt, had been challenged at the implementation stage and instead of compliance of the recommendations, fresh proceedings were initiated which is a highest degree of contemptuous act.

According to the show cause notices, challenging the jurisdiction of FTO at the implementation stage is nothing but a reflection of an intention to defy the orders of the Hon’ble FTO. This attitude leads to an inference that the said officers have no regard for the codified law and are the victim of their own whim.

The show cause notices state that such actions amount to impede the process and to disobey the orders of the Hon’ble Federal Tax Ombudsman and a vindictive and malicious attitude towards the taxpayers, who are backbone of the country.

According to details a complaint against attachment of bank account by FBR for recovering tax demand, was being investigated and decided by FTO to allow appeal effect to Appellate Tribunal (ATIR) Lahore’s order and dispose of refund application of complainant as per law and as per assurance given by the FBR’s representative during FTO’s investigations.

Compliance letters had been issued to Ms. Ghazala Hameed Razi, Commissioner Inland Revenue and Ms. Nisa Paracha, Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue, Zone-III, RTO-II, Lahore for ensuring implementations of FTO’s recommendations.

However, instead of implementing the FTO’s recommendations, the officer initiated fresh proceedings against the complainant, going beyond her jurisdiction, and submitted a report that was not only unsatisfactory and against the assurance given by the representative of FBR during FTO’s investigations but contrary to the recommendations of FTO.