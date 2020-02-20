Contract extended

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finally extended the ongoing waste lifting contract with two Turkish companies till April 2020.

The decision of extending the contract was taken by the board of directors of LWMC in a meeting held here on Wednesday under the chair of BOD Chairman Riaz Hameed. Giving details of the meeting, the LWMC chairman said the board agreed to give extension in contract to the Turkish companies till April 2020. He said earlier five-month contract (Feb till June) was advertised but LWMC didn’t get a good response. He said a two-month tender for waste lifting for the months of May and June would also be advertised soon.

The board also agreed to give 50 per cent payment against the invoices of Turkish contractors, the chairman said, adding the issue of payment of tax by Turkish contractors was sent to Law Department and LWMC will act upon the directions. The chairman claimed that Rs 10 crore each were given to two Turkish contrctors on Tuesday night so they could continue work.