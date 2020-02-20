Body to probe promotion in PHA

LAHORE: Punjab chief secretary has initiated an enquiry into a case of departmental promotion of a government employee from lowest grade to highest grade without improving educational requirements here on Wednesday.

The News published a detailed report on the issue recently following which the chief secretary took notice and initiated the enquiry. Chief Secretary Azam Suleman issued a notification through Services & General Administration Department (Implementation & Coordination Wing) on February 12, 2020 over the issue. The notification stated that the competent authority has been pleased to constitute a committee to inquire irregularities in the promotion of Muhammad Javed Hamid, Director (Horticulture/BS-19), PHA Lahore. The committee comprised of Secretary (Regulations) S&GAD (Chairman), Additional Secretary (Admin & Housing) HUD&PHE Department as member/secretary,, Director (Advisory), Law & PA Department (member), Deputy Secretary (Services) S&GAD and any other officer to be co-opted. It further stated that HUD&PHE department shall provide secretarial support to the committee.

The committee is scheduled to meet on February 20 (today) for the hearing of this case, which has shocked Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Secretariat, Punjab. The case pertained to a Gardner who joined PHA in grade 6 and presently he is enjoying the seat of a Director in BS-19 in the authority.

office-bearers: Punjab University Teachers’ Alliance Tuesday made a clean sweep in the ASA polls winning all seats in the association’s central body. Dr Mumtaz Anwar who repeated for the seat of ASA president won with 385 votes and Javed Sami who also repeated for the ASA secretary seat won securing 357 votes. Dr Ahsan Sharif was elected as vice president (Science) with 346 votes while Dr Hafiz Moqeet Javed as vice president (Arts) with 369 votes. Dr Aman Ullah was elected as the joint secy with 384 votes. Dr Rafia Rafiq was elected as treasurer with 372 votes.