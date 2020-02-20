President Alvi condoles with MQM-P MNA Aminul Haque over his mother’s death

President Dr Arif Alvi visited the residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Syed Aminul Hauqe and offered condolences over the death of his mother.

Alvi offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed condolences with the bereaved family. MQM-P head Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior leader Aamir Khan were also present on the occasion.

Alvi and Haque discussed the current political situation in the country and issues of mutual interests. Later, in a media talk outside Haque’s, Siddiqui said that his party had not demanded any ministry from the federal government even before.

“We are accountable to the people to highlight their issues and left the government when their issues were not resolved,” said Siddiqui, who resigned from the federal cabinet last month in protest.

He said that the federal government should dare to take bold decisions in resolving the issues of Sindh’s urban centres.