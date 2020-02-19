Ombudsman shows satisfaction on implementation ratio

Islamabad : The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown complete satisfaction on the implementation ratio of findings passed by him against the federal government agencies during 2019.

The Implementation Wing gave a detailed briefing to the federal ombudsman on the implementation status of findings passed by the federal ombudsman against maladministration by different federal government agencies.

He was informed that overall percentage of implementation of the findings pertaining to the year 2019 was around 97%. He was also informed that during the last three months out of 9,775 decisions 7,138 have been fully implemented, whereas, 2,637 decisions are at different stages of implementation. Performance of all the Regional Offices in the context of implementation of findings relating to those offices was also reviewed individually.

It was observed that the Regional office, Lahore implemented 2,333 cases out of a total of 2,961 while the Regional Office Karachi implemented 1,035 cases out of 1319.

Similarly, Regional Office Dera Ismial Khan implemented 807 out of 1102 cases. Implementation ratio of the remaining Regional Offices was also found to be satisfactory. He was informed that some of the cases could not be implemented for either being sub-judice in court of law or due to non-availability of funds for which requests for supplementary grant have been made by the concerned Agencies to the Finance Division.

In the context of the unimplemented cases pertaining to the CDA as well as Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, the federal ombudsman was pleased to direct that a meeting should be convened with the said Agencies shortly to identify the impediments in the implementation process and to work out modalities for removing those impediments.