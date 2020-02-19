Teenage girl gang-rape case: Court grants 3-day physical remand of accused

RAWALPINDI: The judicial magistrate Tuesday gave a three-day physical remand of four accused in a gang-rape case involving a 14-year-old girl.

The teenage victim approached the police along with her father after getting pregnant. The court directed the police to complete investigation and present the accused again on February 21.

Ratta Police Station had registered a case against four accused for gang-raping the girl time and again on gunpoint. In her statement, the victim identified the accused persons and said they gang-raped her many times on gun point.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorist Court-I judge Shaukat Kamal Tarar Tuesday awarded lifetime imprisonment to two for their involvement in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The court acquitted the third accused for want of evidence. On April 2019, Taxila Police Station registered a kidnapping for ransom case and arrested three accused.

They kidnapped Haji Ijaz and released him after taking Rs5,000,000 ransom. The court awarded lifetime imprisonment to Abdul Ghaffar and Momin Khan and acquitted Talha for want of evidence. The court also ordered them to pay back the ransom amount of Rs5,000,000 to the victim.