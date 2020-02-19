close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Azlan Shah hockey camp in progress

Sports

LAHORE: The enhancement of technical skills of the camp trainees of national hockey team preparing for Azlan Shah Cup is the main focus of the camp commandant.

On the eighth day of the camp called by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Secretary M Asif Bajwa, Chairman Selection Committee Manzoor Junior joined the team coaching staff to evaluate the performance of the players. The players in the camp are undergoing rigorous training in two stages, morning and evening. Under the command of the camp commandant, players are also being trained physically and skills development training and specialization in penalty corners conversion.

