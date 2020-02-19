Borg’s son loses first tennis match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Leo Borg, son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn, lost his first professional match on Tuesday, falling in straight sets at the second-tier Challenger event in Bergamo, Italy.
The 16-year-old Borg, who is ranked 98 in the world junior rankings, received a wild card to the 46,000-euro Bergamo tournament after some good results in junior events. But the Swedish youngster fell 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan, an 18-year-old ranked 301st in the world. Borg is the son of the 11-time Grand Slam champion and his third wife Patricia Ostfeldt.
