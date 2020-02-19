close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 19, 2020

Borg’s son loses first tennis match

Sports

AFP
February 19, 2020

MILAN: Leo Borg, son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn, lost his first professional match on Tuesday, falling in straight sets at the second-tier Challenger event in Bergamo, Italy.

The 16-year-old Borg, who is ranked 98 in the world junior rankings, received a wild card to the 46,000-euro Bergamo tournament after some good results in junior events. But the Swedish youngster fell 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan, an 18-year-old ranked 301st in the world. Borg is the son of the 11-time Grand Slam champion and his third wife Patricia Ostfeldt.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports