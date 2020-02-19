Subhan moves into Tajammul-Abbas junior tennis quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Subhan Bin Salik moved into the quarter-finals of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Tuesday. Subhan stunned third seed Matteo Covato from Italy 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of boys’ singles.

Meanwhile, Haktan Garayev from Azerbaijan beat Chun Tang from Taipei 6-3, 6-4 and M Shoaib thrashed Iustin Belea from Romania 6-3, 6-0. Souta Oomura from Japan overpowered Birtan Duran from Turkey 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In the boys doubles first round, the pair of Min-Hung Kao from Taipei and Araiz Malik of Pakistan beat the Pakistani duo of Huzaifa Abdur Rehman and Farman Shakeel 6-4, 6-3.

The pair of Raahim Agha from Great Britain and Zalan Khan of Pakistan defeated the Pakistani duo of Bilal Asim and Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-3. The pair of Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia beat the Turkish pair of Tuna Nergizoglu and Emir Toglukdemir 6-1, 6-4.

The Taipei pair of Kaun Chang Huang and Chung Tang thrashed the duo of Abdullah of Pakistan and Aoi Ooka from Japan 6-3, 6-3. The Pakistani pair of Sami Zeb and Subhan Bin Salik smashed the duo of Aryan Giri from Nepal and Curtis Hong Tseng Tan from Hong Kong 6-3, 6-1.

The Turkish pair of Birtan Duran and Kerem Ozlale won against the duo of Nikita Bortinichek from Russia and Haktan Garayev from Azerbaijan 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7.