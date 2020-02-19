PSL 2020 carries $1 million prize money

KARACHI: HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, will carry a total prize money of $1 million, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The winners of the March 22 final under Gaddafi Stadium lights will collect a cheque of $500,000, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of $200,000.

Every player of the match award is worth $4,500. Furthermore, $80,000 will be equally distributed among the player of the tournament, the best batsman, the best bowler and the winner of Spirit of Cricket award.

The remaining amount will be given in awards for the best catch, the best run-out and for hitting most sixes. The 34-match, 32-day HBL PSL will be the biggest cricket extravaganza to take place in Pakistan since the six-team Asia Cup 2008. Twelve years ago, four Test-playing countries were joined by the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong in a 13-match tournament in Karachi and Lahore. Sri Lanka defeated India in the final at the National Stadium by 100 runs.

The HBL PSL matches will be held at four venues with Karachi getting nine, Lahore 14, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three. The opening match will be held between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time former winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium.