Kartarpur Corridor testifies interfaith harmony in Pakistan: UN chief

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said on Tuesday Kartarpur Corridor was indeed a true picture of prevalent interfaith harmony in Pakistan for the entire world.

Speaking during a visit of Kartarpur Corridor, he lauded Pakistan for constructing the corridor for facilitating Sikh pilgrims, said a press release. Guterres visited zero point and different parts of Gurdawara, saying he felt like home in Pakistan.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri welcomed the UN chief and briefed him on the project. Guterres was told that Kartarpur was situated just four kilometers from the working boundary between Pakistan and India and that the project was completed in a period of just 10 months to give an easy access to Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur.

The UN chief expressed confidence that Karturpur Corridor would further harness peace, tolerance, love, brotherhood and interfaith harmony not only in the region but also the world over. He also appreciated the facilities being provided by Pakistan government to Sikh pilgrims and general visitors at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. While wearing an orange scarf, a tenet of Sikh religion, Guterres took a round of various sections of Darbar Sahib. He was also served with traditional food in lunch. A good number of Sikh pilgrims from India were also present on the occasion.

It is to mention here that law enforcement agencies put a foolproof security apparatus in place in and around the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.