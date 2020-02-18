Committee formed to examine Nawaz’ medical reports

LAHORE: The Home Department, Punjab, has constituted a committee to examine medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is seeking extension in his bail.

The committee consists of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Additional Chief Secretary (Interior) Momin Agha. Basharat is heading the committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the committee can give opinion to cancel the bail of Nawaz after observing his medical reports. Earlier, the Punjab government had raised objections to Nawaz’s reports and said that incomplete medical information was submitted. The medical reports stated that delay in Nawaz’s angiography could pose life threat to him.

A plea for bail had been filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on behalf of his brother Nawaz Sharif. The court said for extension in bail, the Punjab government should be approached.