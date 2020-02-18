Senate adopts resolution for summoning OIC meeting on Palestinians rights

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution, calling on the government take steps for summoning an emergency summit meeting of the OIC to chalk out a consensus-based strategy with due regard to the rights and legitimate interests of the Palestinians as recognised by the international law, for amicable settlement of the Palestinian issue.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad tabled the resolution in the House, which was not opposed by the government as a whole, however, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati said that while Pakistan always stood with Palestinians, priority must be given to Kashmir cause.

To this, Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq clarified that the resolution would not undermine Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir issue, being so close to it, but the resolution was an expression of support to people of Palestine, which was consistently supported by Pakistan historically.

The resolution says, “the Senate of Pakistan, conscious of the obligations of the State of Pakistan under Article 40 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 which provides that the state shall ''promote international peace and security, foster goodwill and friendly relations among all nations and encourage the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means'';

Aware of the moral obligations of the world community, including Pakistan, to stand for just, fair and peaceful resolution of Palestinian issue in the light of about two hundred UNGA and UNSC resolutions;

Committed to upholding and preserving the principles of freedom, justice, equity and fair play as enunciated by numerous instruments of international law;

Dismayed by the continued occupation of Palestinians’ land by the Israel, detention of hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails, and the relentless oppression of Palestinians by the Israeli forces;

Concerned by the so-called ''deal of the century'' that tantamount to an instrument of humiliating surrender for the Palestinians before the oppressor and the aggressor;

Realising the need for a just, fair and peaceful solution of the issue of Palestine in the light of UNGA and UNSC resolutions, including the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State, safe return of all Palestinians to their homes and lands currently in illegitimate possession of Israeli settlers in breach of international law, and stopping the acts of aggression against Palestinians;

Take steps for summoning special session of the UNGA to consider the constitution of an international Arbitration Commission, to hear the Palestinians and other stakeholders, and explore options for a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue, including the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State, the safe return of Palestinian refugees to their homes and land currently under illegitimate occupation of Israelis, and immediate release of all Palestinians currently languishing in Israeli jails;

Constitute a Special Committee of the parliamentarians, international law experts and representatives of human rights organisations, to visit Canada, Mexico, Latin and South America, the UK, the EU members, Russia, Turkey, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, African countries and Middle Eastern States as a global awareness campaign to sensitize the world community about the need for;

A peaceful and just solution to the Palestinian issue in the larger interest of world peace and security; Continued aid and technical assistance to the Palestinians in the wake of the "Deal of the Century" that entails no more aid.”

The constitutional amendment bill, introduced by PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi for establishment of ten more High Court benches in the four provinces, was yet again deferred for want of a two-thirds majority of the House members, mandatory for adoption of a constitutional amendment.

A bill jointly moved by Senators Kauda Babar and Manzoor Ahmad from Balochistan was referred to the House standing committee for consideration and report. The proposed legislation calls for increasing judges of Islamabad High Court from the existing seven to eleven judges. Senator Kauda Babar said that presently around 15000 cases were pending in the court and their move was aimed at doing away with cases pendency.