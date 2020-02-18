close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Power outages

Peshawar

February 18, 2020

PAKPATTAN: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for residents. The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas. The power outages also halted business activities in the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter and take steps to resolve the issue.

LOW GAS PRESSURE: People have shown concern over low gas pressure in their areas.Talking to reporters, the people said that they were facing problems as they could not cook food in their homes and were forced to buy food from bazaars. They said that buying of food from outside was additional financial burden on them in this price-hike. They demanded the government take notice of the issue.

