Tue Feb 18, 2020
A
February 18, 2020

AIOU to hold moot on quality education

Islamabad

Islamabad:The 5th international conferences on ‘Research and practices in Education’ will be held here today (Tuesday) arranged by the Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University. The conference will deliberate upon ‘Relevance and Quality’ in education with special to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).

Eminent educationists from home and abroad will attend the event. The main speakers of conference include eminent speakers: Prof. Dr. Kiichi Oyasu from Tokyo Healthcare University who will deliver a keynote speech on topic, ‘Role of Community Based Learning.’

Punramol Sutthirit from Ministry of Education, Thailand will be another keynote speaker, who will share with the participants her expertise and experience in the field Literacy and Non-Formal Education.

