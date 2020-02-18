University students robbed in Bhittai Colony

A van of a private university’s students was intercepted by suspected robbers in Korangi’s Bhittai Colony and they were robbed of cash, cellphones and other valuables on Monday.

The Ibrahim Hyderi police said the female students were robbed by two men riding a motorcycle. The robbers managed to escape before the police reached the crime scene; however, statements of the victims had been recorded.

The students and residents of the area staged a protest against the incident and shouted slogans against the police, claiming that incidents of street crime were on the rise and the police had failed to curb the menace of crime. According to DSP Jafar Baloch, the robbers looted cellphones, cash and other valuables from four students and fled. The officer said the students were going to the university when the incident took place.

Four shops looted

A group of suspected robbers looted four shops in Quaidabad. On the night between Sunday and Monday, the robbers entered the shops through the roof and took away cash and other valuables from a medical store, mobile shop, tailor shop and grocery store.