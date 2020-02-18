Committed to stable, peaceful Pakistan: Gen Qamar Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process and the Kashmir dispute were discussed, the ISPR said. General Bajwa said that the country is committed and determined to achieve "a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan".

The UN secretary general said that there is a need to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism.

He thanked Pakistan for full access given to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan in Kashmir and commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.