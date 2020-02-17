Social media — a boon or a bane?

One of the most challenging issues popping up on social media platforms a while ago was the Blue Whale challenge, the gist of which poked fun at the obsession that many people developed of posting pictures of themselves online while driving a blade through their arms, or saying their final words just before committing suicide.

Internet-based life has hugely affected the way individuals live, and there is little uncertainty that some connect with this online stage to such a degree, that it is causing issues throughout their life. It can turn out to be fixation like enslavement or liquor addiction. Social media is the group of online interchange channels committed to network-based information, communication, content-sharing and coordinated effort. For some avid users, the fact that various social media platforms allow them to share interesting stories with each other, engage in a debate, or ask for advice is an experience unparalleled to any. It is even conceivable to build up a lucrative profession by simply utilizing web-based life deliberately.

There are certainly a few downsides of an online life. It can really prompt dejection and seclusion. People can turn out to be so centered around online companions that they disregard kinships in reality. This is dangerous in light of the fact that drawing in with individuals through PC would mean passing up a major opportunity for some vital components of human contact. Another consequence of internet-based life is that it can urge people to take part in risky practices. There have been various deaths because of this sort of web-based diversion that is prone to deteriorate later on. Internet-based life gives everybody the chance to have a tad bit of time in spotlight, yet the downsides of this are many. While we shed light on this dark side of the internet that has harmed the lives of a select few, it will be wrong to ignore the fact that this same 'monster' has brightened up many lives. It is the Internet that is the daily source of income for a few individuals via online educational seminars, courses etc. It motivates the more fortunate ones to spend 15 hours a day for more money. Social media can boost as well as businesses through negative reviews on it. To conclude some may call this platform a curse, while some may call it a blessing. Eventually, our choice decides whether this monster rules us, or we use it to our good at will. The thumb rule - it is the human being who makes and rules machines, and not the vice versa - is supreme. —Muhammad Omer Sajid