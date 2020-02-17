UN chief calls for de-escalation in Pak-India tensions

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday underlined the need for the protection of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), as he called for de-escalating Pak-India tensions and for resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Guterres arrived here on his first trip to Pakistan as the world body’s chief to participate in the two-day international conference on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

During a question and answer session in a talk on ‘Sustainable Development and Climate Change’, the UN chief responded he was expressing clearly that there was absolute need for protection of human rights in the disputed Kashmir valley and elsewhere in the world.

He said the UN had expressed its strong commitment that human rights must be respected everywhere in the world. Guterres once again extended his willingness to facilitate dialogue between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir dispute. He said he had already made those offers in the past as he was strongly advocating for dialogue between the two neighbours. The UN secretary general also referred to the UN human rights commission’s role in this regard.

To another question about water dispute between India and Pakistan, Guterres maintained the World Bank was involved in the case. He said both the countries had a water agreement and through effective cooperation and dialogue issues could be overcome. He said water must be an instrument for peace and development.

Speaking as a key speaker at the event, the UN chief said though the climate change posed grave and urgent challenges to the world community, he was convinced “they can tackle them through unity which will make difference”.

He said though Pakistan had been facing adverse climatic effects, it was not the only country battered with the negative effects, as no country on earth was immune to such chaotic changes, citing Australia and the US.

About global impacts upon Pakistan, he observed about 80 per cent water in the country was being utilised for irrigation purposes which had put the natural resource under huge stress, besides glaciers were melting which could pose challenge for the national food security. Guterres congratulated Pakistan over the launch of ‘Ten billion Tsunami Trees’ and Green Pakistan movements.

He called upon the world community for more cooperation in eradicating issues like money laundering and tax evasion.

Guterres noted with satisfaction that Pakistan had been the first country that had embraced SDGs, which was incorporated in its national development goals. The UN secretary general appreciated Pakistan for hosting the largest number of refugees over the years which had affected its economy and security. Declaring his relations with the country as something “love affair” he said it was totally unfair in which Pakistan had been portrayed in the past.

He also recalled his past visits to Pakistan as commissioner for the Afghan refugees and his interaction with “the noble and generous people of Pakistan”.

In a joint press stakeout along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Guterres commended Pakistan for its immense contributions in strengthening the United Nations Charter objectives across the globe, terming Pakistan a reliable partner and committed member of the world body.

The UN chief said Pakistan had been playing a leadership role in the region with its peaceful efforts, especially in facilitating Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He said Pakistan and its people had been showing generosity by hosting millions of Afghan refugees on its soil for decades despite limited international aid. Guterres said he always found Pakistan’s commitment and support to the UN Charter and objectives very impressive and permanent.

He urged the world community to look towards Pakistan with new perspective as it had been progressive and developing under the principles of its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the ideals of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Pakistan is a rich country with big names like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Sharmeen Obaid Chenai and Malala Yousafzai, he added. About his meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the UN chief said they had discussed a number of issues, including regional security and Afghan peace process.

Guterres also appreciated Pakistan’s peacekeeping role under the banner of UN around the world, noting that its peacekeeping missions were serving with commitment under the UN Charter.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the eradication of terrorism, saying the country was now fully safe and secure. About Kashmir dispute and ceasefire violations by India, he reiterated the need to de-escalate tensions and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy should be the tools for resolution of issues. He also called for ensuring respect to human rights of Kashmiri people in the Indian occupied valley.

About Afghanistan peace process, he maintained a peaceful, well-negotiated political solution and effective permanent ceasefire were crucial for securing durable peace in the war-torn country which would further the repatriation of Afghan refugees with dignity.

Guterres further said the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOG) in India and Pakistan were monitoring the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the opening of Kartarpur Corridor and said it was a symbol of interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance and manifestation of Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said he had a very intensive and fruitful meeting with the visiting UN secretary general.

The foreign minister said they had agreed on a time-bound roadmap for the repatriation of Afghan refugees, in assistance with the international community.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment with the objectives and Charter of the UN, saying multilateralism was a forum for fostering cooperation and interfaith among the world community instead of unilateralism as manifested by India in her illegal act of August 5 last year over the internationally recognised Kashmir dispute.

The minister said he also conveyed Pakistan’s concerns over the evolving situation arising out of the unilateral act by the Indian government.

Qureshi said more than 200 days had passed since the siege and lockdown was clamped on the Indian occupied Kashmir, where people had been deprived of their basic human rights and subjected to worst inhuman conditions.

He maintained the UN secretary general was the custodian of UN Charter and they had certain expectations from him to be fulfilled. He urged the UN chief to reaffirm the UNSC resolutions on the Kashmir issue, besides highlighting the restoration of fundamental rights and freedom of movement, calling upon India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

During his four-day visit to Pakistan, the UN secretary general will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. His other engagements included interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will also deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping. The secretary general will pay a visit to Lahore and travel to the holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb.