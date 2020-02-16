South Sudan president offers key compromise for peace

JUBA: South Sudan´s president said on Saturday he would return to a system of 10 states, a key opposition demand, paving the way for a unity government and an end to the country´s civil war.

"The compromise we have just made is in the interest of peace...I expect the opposition to reciprocate," Salva Kiir said, after a meeting of top government and military officials in the capital Juba.

Kiir and rebel chief Riek Machar are under increasing pressure to resolve their differences by February 22 and form a unity government as part of a peace agreement. The pair have already missed two previous deadlines to enshrine peace and end a six-year conflict that has left at least 380,000 people dead and millions in dire poverty. When they met last week in neighbouring Ethiopia, the talks ended in deadlock -- but Kiir´s announcement means a key concern of Machar has been resolved.

"This decision may not have been the best option for our people but for the sake of peace and unity in the country, the Presidency sees it necessary," a government statement added.