Eight races scheduled for today’s winter meeting

LAHORE: The card of eight races scheduled for 25th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club have two cups and six plates slated for Sunday, 16th February.

Acceptances with order of running have Sher Garh Cup and Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup while there are six Sohna Plate races.Except for the Sher Garh Cup which is a 1600 metres stretch, all of the other races are of a mile’s run. The change is weather from chillier for a bit warmer would take the toll of the horses and the riders alike in the shining sunny days with cool breeze blowing.

The day will start at 12.00 noon while the cup races are expected to take place at around 2.55 pm and 3.30 pm respectively. From among the four entries in the Sher Garh Cup, all eyes are on an eight years aged thoroughbred All Nehayy while challenge is expected from Nawab’s Approach. In the other cup race named after one of the great poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz, favouite is Welcome Home. Ashal Love is another horse which may surprise the pundits. First race favourite for win Golden Stamp, place Anmole One and fluke Dancing Beauty while others in the race are Nice Moon, Shan-e-Kakrali, Bano, Sheba, Good Action, Encounter Specialist, Hip Man, It’s Me, English Babu and Turab Prince.

Second race favourite for win Anibal, place Khabib and fluke Chan Punjabi while others in the race are Silken Black, Classic Lady, Dimple, Ask Me, Bright Gold, Lucky Time, Artghal and Time Less.

Third race favourite for win Gotti, place Prince of Multan and fluke Qalandra while others in the race are Smiling Again, Golden Pound, Ladle, Mr.Brown, After Fiero, Triple Action, Take Care, Crown Jewel, She, Neeli De Malika, KFK Princess, Natalia, Safdar Princess and Tell Me.

Fourth race favourite for win Mud House Legacy, place Banjo and fluke Royal Runner while others in the race are Trick Or Treat, Nadi The Great, Hawa Hawai, Balam Bhai, Chhota Jhara and Malik Da Piyar. Fifth race favourite for win Salam-e-Lahore, place Dazzling and fluke Khan Jee while others in the race are Baland-o-Bala, Din Da Raja, Zandora and Drums of War.

Sixth Sher Garh Cup race favourite for win All Nehayy, place Nawab’s Approach and fluke Rising Dawn while the remaining horse is three yearse old equine Lola’s Theme. This cup race has the largest amount at stake which is Rs 200,000 while second stake is Rs 100,000.

Seventh Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup race favourite for win Welcome Home, place Ashal Love and fluke Lorenzo while others in the race are Nayel, Sinner, Prince Albert, Quick Short, Jharra, Golden Ring, Turning Light, Salam-e-Dera and Secret Lady. Eighth race favourite for win Missing My Love, place Gold Man and fluke Narowali Princess while others in the race are User, Pehlwan, Sarnore Princess, Forever One, Jan-e-Fida, Big Foot and Prince of Lion.