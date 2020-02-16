OTC Cup in progress

LAHORE: Two more matches decide in OTC Lahore Challenge Cup one day club Cricket Tournament Apollo Club and Jallo Gymkhana won their matches and moved in to the Qualifier Round of the event.

At Race Course Ground Apollo Club beat Crescent Club by 191 runs.

Scores: Apollo Club 274/9 in 40 overs (Ayyaz Taswar 116, Junaid Ali 43,Usaid Ameen 42; Asad Ullah 5/36, Bilal Iqbal 2/42, Umer Farooq 2/60) Crescent Club 83 all out (Zaid Alam 34, Sadaqat Ali 24; Nayyer Abbass 3/10, M Rameez 2/00, Usaid Ameen 2/01,Asad Rafique 2/36)

At LCCA Ground Jallo Gymkhana beat Dharampura Gymkhana by 6 Wickets.

Scores: Dharampura Gymkhana 279/3 in 35 overs ( Salman Qadir 102, Anas Mustfa 80, Rehman Qadir 57; Hassan Sagheer). Jallo Gymkhana 280/4 in 33.2 overs (Hassam Mubshir 107, M Danish 76, Qasim Butt 53*, Salman Qadir 33/2).