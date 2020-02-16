Notices issued to 15 illegal buildings

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to owners of 15 illegal buildings in different areas and asked them to submit their building plans, otherwise the buildings would be demolished.

According to a spokesman, the staff concerned conducted raids in Marbal factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misriyal Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad and other areas and issued notices to rules violators and asked them to submit their lay-out plan with RCB immediately. He said the ongoing operation against illegal construction had been accelerated on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer and urged the citizens not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against them. —APP

Our correspondent adds: The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 organised the Parent Teacher Conference (PTC) on its campus. Around 300 parents participated in the conference. Students results their attendance record were placed in the Sir Syed Open Theater in the college campus. Parents/Guardians met with teachers and got the results, attendance and academic updates of their wards. Principal Prof. Qasim Masood highlighted the importance of efficient and results-oriented collaboration between the community and institution so as to brush up the potential of students to the utmost. He said that was the second conference, which the college has arranged in this academic session. Such conferences provide an important opportunity to bring parents and teachers together in partnership to support student academic success. The principal hoped that joint journey of teacher and parents will move forward with an optimistic approach to work as a team for the betterment of the students and the college. From the parents side, President of College Management Committee Muhammad Azam Khan said Parent Teacher meeting provides a critical space for fostering mutual respect and parental involvement.