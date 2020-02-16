PEIRA to help in solving problems of business community

Islamabad : Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Chairperson Zia Batool said her organisation is ready to do everything possible to solve the education problems of the business community of Islamabad, says a press release.

in this regard, business community should start the project with school as a first step and gradually elevate it to a university degree. She expressed these views during a meeting with former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zafar Bakhtawari in her office.

She added that the present government and federal minister for education, Shafqat Mahmood is keen in establishing educational institutions in Islamabad in which children going to foreign countries can be attracted to better facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari said that he wants to make the best possible educational facilities for the children of the business community in Islamabad so that the huge foreign exchange can be saved and at the same time Those who cannot afford the higher fees in such educational institutions may also benefit from this institution.