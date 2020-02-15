Pakistan stands with Turkey like brother: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General (R) Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), here on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, the ISPR said. The COAS said that Pakistan values its unique relationship with Turkey and would always stand by Turkish brothers. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and for standing by Turkey & pledged the same for Pakistan.