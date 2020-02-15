Six foreign players get into main draw of ITF Junior Tennis event

KARACHI: Six players from Romania, Chinese Taipei, Turkey, and Great Britain got into the main draw of Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships after four players from South Korea and Kuwait failed to timely sign-in for the main draw.

Tournament Director Khalil Chughtai said that now 22 foreign players (including four wildcards) are in the main draw list of boys’ singles event.

“The main draw sign-in of the events will be held on Sunday (tomorrow) from 4 to 6 pm,” said Khalil. It is to be noted that this international championship is to be played at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, from February 17-22.