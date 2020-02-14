AQ Khan names hospital floor after Erdogan

Islamabad : World-renowned nuclear scientist and chairman of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, has hailed the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, saying that he is an honorable figure who has concern and pain for Muslim Ummah in his heart.

He said whether it was a problem of the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar, or that of Palestine or of Kashmir Erdogan has always raised his voice on global platforms. Dr Abdul Qadir specifically mentioned the Kashmir issue and said that Erdogan was strong and openly supported the cause at every level, which is commendable. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan said that our relations with Turkey as Muslims have spanned centuries and since the establishment of Pakistan, Turkey has supported Pakistan in every difficult time. He added that during the Tayyab Erdogan period, the Pak-Turkish relations had grown ideally. The Turkish president is highly praised for his political and social services to Islam and Pakistan and termed a true Muslim leader.

Meanwhile, Dr AQ Khan Hospital Chief Executive Officer Shaukat Virk said that the entire floor of 2700 sqft of the hospital has been named President Tayyab Erdogan under the direction of Dr Abdul Qadeer and Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa has been informed on this. He said President of Turkey has played an effective and powerful role for the Islamic world. In recognition of his services, which we have paid a tribute to him by naming a floor of the hospital in his name. The work of the Turkish President for Muslim Ummah will always be remembered, Shaukat added.