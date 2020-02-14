Ajoka stages play at Alhamra

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre is presenting a special performance of its acclaimed play “Anhi Maai Da Sufna” today (Friday) at Alhamra, The Mall.

Written by Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem the play is inspired by some true stories of the generation dislocated during the partition of 1947. The cast of the play includes Samina Butt, Naseem Abbas, Usman Raaj, Zubair Sajid, Qaiser Khan, Razia Malik, Nayab Faiza, Shiza Khan, Faria and Bilal Mughal.

The play revolves around the shattered dreams of two old humans who have unprecedented love for their homeland. Mai Janki is weak, old and blind, but cannot forget her native village now in Pakistan. She is determined to visit Prem Nagar regardless of closure of Pak-India Border and the visa problems. Ustad Rango, popular dyer of Lahore’s Rang Mahal refuses to leave his beloved homeland at the time of partition and now wants to cross the border to attend his grand daughter’s wedding in Amritsar. He cannot travel to India but there is no restriction on his dreams of re-uniting with his family. Talking about the performance, Shahid Nadeem told that Ajoka was presenting the play for promotion of peace and as a tribute to the love for motherland. The story depicts the suffering and trauma faced by whole generation during the partition.