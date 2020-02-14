A damp Valentine’s Day

LAHORE: As the whole nation is in the grip of ever increasing price hike and crushing economic crunch, the Valentine bashers are no exception to it too since this year’s Valentine’s Day appears to be a much less colourful and enjoyable an event for the lovers all around the country.

Unlike yesteryear, 2020 has dawned with a hue and cry all around us due to the unprecedented inflation levels and a very disturbing decline in the buying power of the common man and the middle class, alike. Valentine’s Day, being, predominantly, a favorite event of the middle & higher classes, is fast losing its charms since economics determines everything in this world, including the finest feelings and moods.

This year, the paraphernalia associated with the Valentine’s Day celebrations, hoteling, chocolates, various kinds of gifts, special red dresses and even red roses have become quite expensive to the extent of becoming beyond the reach of the man of a modest income and means.

While talking to The News on the subject of Valentine’s Day preparations pace, many shopkeepers were of the view that this year’s Valentine’s Day is definitely going to be a very colourless event, and they also predicted that in another couple of years down the line, this westernised adoption will certainly go out of our culture without much a fanfare.