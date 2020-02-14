Step to discourage tobacco use on campuses

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Tobacco Smoke-Free Cities Project of Minister of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) on Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) which is aimed to extend mutual collaboration to control, regulate and discourage the use of tobacco on the universities premises and attached institutions of higher learning in Punjab. Under the terms of understanding, mutual efforts will be made to create awareness regarding the hazards of tobacco use and its adverse impacts on society. PHEC will facilitate to connect Tobacco Smoke-Free City Project by providing focal persons from the provincial universities. Tobacco Smoke-Free City Project, on the other hand, will facilitate to organise awareness sessions by providing Information Education & Communication (IEC) material and resource persons at provincial universities.

The scope of understanding also includes assisting PHEC’s efforts in declaring universities/HEIs smoke-free. Further, in order to generate local data and mechanisms to influence policymakers, both the organisations will facilitate local universities to encourage research projects on Tobacco Control. Furthermore, Tobacco Smoke-Free Cities Project will explore linkages with international research institutes on tobacco control for collaboration with universities in public/private sector.

Both the parties will develop policy guidelines to ensure observance of Tobacco Control Laws at the universities. The LOI will remain effective until modified or terminated by anyone; otherwise, for World No Tobacco Day, 31st May, 2030.

The LOI was inked in the presence of PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Tobacco Smoke-Free Capital Project’s Project Director Dr Minhaj-us-Siraj and others.