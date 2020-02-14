Police martyrs paid tribute

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Capt. (R) Liaqat Ali Malik laid a floral wreath at the grave of DIG Ahmad Mobin. Quran Khawani was held at Capt. (R) Mobin Shaheed Lines Manawan. A candlelit vigil was also held in the evening at Faisal Chowk on The Mall Road. The City Traffic Police Lahore paid glowing tribute to the Mall martyrs. The events were arranged from dawn to dusk. CTO Capt. (R) Liaqat Ali Malik laid a floral wreath at the grave of DIG Ahmad Mobeen. A Police Squad also presented a guard of honour to the brave officer. The mother of martyred DIG Capt. (R) Syed Ahmed Mobeen, SP Traffic Mahmood Ul Hassan Gillani, SP Traffic Munir Ahmad Butt and a large number of traffic wardens were present on the occasion. A delegation of traffic wardens visited the grave of Muhammad Amin Shaheed in Shakargarh and laid a floral wreath.

CTO Capt. (R) Liaqat Ali Malik said that sacrifices of the Capt. (R) Mobeen Shaheed, SSP Zahid Gondal Shaheed, ASI Muhammad Amin Shaheed and other martyrs of the Mall blast would remain a fresh in their hearts. He said that every police official of Punjab police was always ready to serve the nation till the last drop of their blood. Meanwhile,Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Rai Babar Saeed has said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Punjab Police.

The role of officers and officials of Punjab Police has been exemplary to maintain law and order and defeat terrorists. He paid tributes to the martyrs of Mall Road suicide blast three years ago in which DIG Ahmad Mobeen Shahed, SSP Zahid Gondal Shaheed and five jawans of Lahore Police sacrificed their lives in a suicide attack.

In his message on the 3rd anniversary of Mall Road tragedy, Rai Babar Saeed said the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the proud of Punjab police. Every policeman is striving hard and working diligently for providing security to the life and properties of people. He said sacrifices of DIG Ahmad Mobeen Shahed, SSP Zahid Gondal Shaheed and other martyrs of Mall Road blast uplifted the morale of police force. Officers are performing their duties with more passion and diligence following the footsteps of our great heroes, he said and added: “This day reminds us of renewal of our commitment with the brave martyrs that we should continue their mission by fulfilling our duties in all untoward circumstances. Sacrifices of the martyrs of Mall Road blast will remain a fresh in our hearts. Every police officer and official of Punjab police is always ready to serve the nation till his last drop office blood.