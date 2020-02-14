Taimoor takes five for Larosh CC

KARACHI: Taimoor Mustafa took five wickets on his debut for Larosh CC but Nazimabad Gymkhana managed to win by 77 runs in their Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament match here on Thursday.

At the TMC ground, Nazimabad Gymkhana made 259, while batting first. Taimoor bowled brilliantly and captured 5-46 in 7 overs. M Khalid took 2-44. M Pervaiz top scored with 66. In reply, Larosh CC were bowled out for 182.