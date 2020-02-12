ANP ask government to provide relief to masses

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has asked the government to control inflation and provide relief to the masses. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the prices could be controlled if the government brought the tariffs of gas, electricity and the dollar exchange rate to the level these were in the previous government. He dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his associates as the biggest mafia, adding the country’s economy had been destroyed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said the government policies were responsible for the rising inflation and joblessness. The ANP leader said Imran Khan would claim in the past that he could stop corruption if voted to power. “He should now tell the nation if he has stopped corruption and how much money he has saved ?” he asked. Without naming names, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said those who had selected Imran Khan for the prime minister slot should review their decision. The veteran nationalist politician said the country may go bankrupt if the government was given another year to rule.