Wed Feb 12, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 12, 2020

Woman seeks help for son’s treatment

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An aging mother has appealed to the government and philanthropist to help her in the medical treatment of her young son suffering

from heart problems for the last several years.

Talking to reporters at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, she said that her 13-year old son, Mohammad Shakeel, was suffering from heart problem but she could not get him treated due to her weak financial position.

Flanked by her ailing son with swollen face and red eyes, the mother with choked voice said that her ailing husband was on bed for the last three years.

She said that the doctors had advised heart operation but they did not have

the resources. She complained that

she had repeatedly asked the government officials for help, but nothing practical was done and the condition of her son was deteriorating with each passing day.

The woman appealed to the government and philanthropists to provide financial assistance to her for the medical treatment of her son. She can be contacted at 0318-9016462.

