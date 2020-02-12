close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

Bulgaria may pull out of Louvre icons show

World

AFP
February 12, 2020

SOFIA: Bulgaria is considering pulling out of a forthcoming exhibition of Christian Orthodox icons at the Louvre museum in Paris after an outcry from nationalists and the Orthodox Church.

The nationalist VMRO party, a junior partner in the conservative government, has condemned the show as a "mockery" and an "insult" because it plans to explore the influence of Islam over Christianity. Bulgaria´s Orthodox Church has said it refuses to send icons and objects from a monastery and two church museums to the event.

