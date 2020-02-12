close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Sindh to designate sites for landfills in various towns

Karachi

Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

The Sindh government has decided to designate sites for landfill in various towns of the province. The areas selected for the purpose are Johi, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Allahyar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Matiari.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Sindh government’s land reservation committee which was chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday. In the meeting, the CS approved to allocate land for various public sector projects. He, however, said that he would submit the proposal to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his final approval.

The CS said the proposal for the allocation of land for graveyards in Karachi would also be submitted to the provincial cabinet. Board of Revenue senior member Qazi Shahid Pervaiaz, Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Mirpur Commissioner Khas Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Rehabilitation Secretary Riaz Hussain Soomro, Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Aisha Abro, Dadu Deputy Commissioner Shah Zaman Khero, Malir Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Abbasi and other deputy commissioners attended the meeting.

