Wed Feb 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Tuesday dismissed pre-arrest bail petition of former senator Ammar Ahmad Khan in a case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his housing scheme namely Pak-Arab Society.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the case was fabricated and beyond the facts. He said other suspects in the case had already been released on bail. Therefore, he asked the court to also extend the relief of bail to the petitioner. A NAB prosecutor opposed the bail and argued that the petitioner was chief executive officer of the housing scheme.

