close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 12, 2020

Babar moves to top 5 in ICC rankings

Sports

 
February 12, 2020

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Babar Azam has stormed into top five in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen following his 143 runs against Bangladesh in first Rawalpindi Test.The 25-year-old is ranked at fifth spot with 800 rating points. Virat Kohli (928), Steve Smith (911), Marnus Labuschagne (827) and Kane Williamson (814) are ahead of Babar Azam in the rankings. Babar Azam has become the only batsman in the top five in all three formats of the game. Other batsmen to gain in the rankings are Asad Shafiq (18th spot) and Shan Masood (32nd spot) while skipper Azhar Ali has retained his 27th position.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports