Babar moves to top 5 in ICC rankings

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Babar Azam has stormed into top five in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen following his 143 runs against Bangladesh in first Rawalpindi Test.The 25-year-old is ranked at fifth spot with 800 rating points. Virat Kohli (928), Steve Smith (911), Marnus Labuschagne (827) and Kane Williamson (814) are ahead of Babar Azam in the rankings. Babar Azam has become the only batsman in the top five in all three formats of the game. Other batsmen to gain in the rankings are Asad Shafiq (18th spot) and Shan Masood (32nd spot) while skipper Azhar Ali has retained his 27th position.